Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,120 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,664,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,361,000 after acquiring an additional 305,993 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,343,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,607,000 after buying an additional 395,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 37.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,289,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 1,437,994 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,020,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,853,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 11.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,056,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after buying an additional 209,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.85.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 208.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

