Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,149 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of The Pennant Group worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,238,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 653,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,371,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,320,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

In other The Pennant Group news, Director Christopher R. Christensen sold 19,683 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,181,176.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,888.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,903 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,529 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

PNTG opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 220.20 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.