Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,476 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Mercury General by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mercury General by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 262,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 178,185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 526,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,513,000 after buying an additional 20,210 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $60.34 on Thursday. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

