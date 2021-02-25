Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,683 Shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Virtusa worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Virtusa by 2.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 912,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Virtusa by 66.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 161,502 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter worth about $18,015,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Virtusa in the fourth quarter worth about $15,834,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the third quarter worth about $9,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. Virtusa Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.41. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.