Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,866 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of REGENXBIO worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,656,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,671,000 after purchasing an additional 110,366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,986,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,433,000 after purchasing an additional 70,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 135,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 748.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 71,974 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Patrick J. Christmas sold 10,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $496,787.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,337.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $904,715.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGENXBIO stock opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

RGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

REGENXBIO Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

