Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,095 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The St. Joe were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 88.95 and a beta of 1.23. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

