Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,221 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 70.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the third quarter worth $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 210.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 159.1% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.37%.

EGBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. G.Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Gabelli upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.