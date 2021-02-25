Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,981 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $212,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 200.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at $371,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

CENTA opened at $42.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $45.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENTA. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.