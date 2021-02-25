Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,386 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 17.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,057,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $70,439,000 after buying an additional 597,571 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,778,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $65,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,327,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,745,000 after purchasing an additional 371,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,372,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COG opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

