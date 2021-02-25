Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,567 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of HNI worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

