Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,649 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,413,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,909,000 after buying an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $43.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYKE. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

