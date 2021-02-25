Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,843 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,843 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $4,304,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 96,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Kimco Realty by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 867,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 120,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $14.50 to $15.90 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kimco Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 83.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

