Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,225 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2,280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $117,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,043.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $41.80 on Thursday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.10. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.06%. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

