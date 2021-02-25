Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 7,795 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, G.Research cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.24 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.