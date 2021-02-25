Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 9,403 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Myriad Genetics worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camber Capital Management LP grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,200,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 229,174 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,945,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after buying an additional 184,528 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.36. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $31.59.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

