Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 980 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,746 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 97.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 414 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $63,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $167,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Virtus Investment Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.80.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $258.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.23. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $263.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 32.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

