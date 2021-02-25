Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Northwest Natural worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after buying an additional 36,872 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in Northwest Natural by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 118,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 22,535 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northwest Natural by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 12,135 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Northwest Natural by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NWN. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $69,851.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,532.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Justin Palfreyman sold 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $120,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock worth $198,561. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $49.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.67%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.