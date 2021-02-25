Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,956 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Astec Industries worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Astec Industries by 59.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Astec Industries by 69.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti upped their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $69.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.