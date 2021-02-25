Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.08% of Big Lots worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Big Lots by 94.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 62,869 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Big Lots by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

NYSE:BIG opened at $64.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $68.12.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

