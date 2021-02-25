Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO Sells $149,580.00 in Stock

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,662 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $149,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

S. Chris Jacobsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00.

On Friday, January 8th, S. Chris Jacobsen sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $401,250.00.

TXRH stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 895,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,141,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,227,000 after purchasing an additional 866,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,426,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $658,613,000 after acquiring an additional 468,138 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 953.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 489,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 443,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,198,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.16.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

