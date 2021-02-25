Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore Sells 1,300 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TXRH traded up $4.76 on Wednesday, hitting $95.03. 895,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,388. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $95.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.16.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

