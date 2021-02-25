Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 143.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.16.

TXRH stock opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.83, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.26. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,840. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $49,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

