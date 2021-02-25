Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s current price.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.34. 44,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,840. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

