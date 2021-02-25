Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $84.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 38,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,388. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,646,840 in the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

