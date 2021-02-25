Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $87.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.89. 1,459,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,057. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.26. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $95.93.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,837 shares of company stock worth $4,646,840 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $10,934,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,830,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $3,266,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 58,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

