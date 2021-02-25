Textron (NYSE:TXT) Trading Down 5.4%

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)’s stock price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.37 and last traded at $50.57. 1,150,642 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,095,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.48.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Textron’s payout ratio is presently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

