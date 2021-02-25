TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by 89.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,888. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.74.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%. Equities analysts forecast that TFS Financial will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TFS Financial news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 12,800 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $228,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

