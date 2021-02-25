The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) rose 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.29 and last traded at $42.06. Approximately 851,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRNT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in The 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in The 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The 3D Printing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The 3D Printing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.