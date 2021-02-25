The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.22

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.22 and last traded at $22.42, with a volume of 2393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.13.

AAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on The Aaron’s in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.30.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

About The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

