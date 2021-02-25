The AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The AES (NYSE:AES) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.50-1.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.56.

NYSE AES opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get The AES alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.