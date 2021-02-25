The AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.19 and last traded at $26.35. Approximately 8,306,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 7,302,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 754,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after acquiring an additional 231,151 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,618 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter valued at $2,859,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The AES by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

