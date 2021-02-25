The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 122.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of The AZEK worth $3,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in The AZEK by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The AZEK alerts:

In other The AZEK news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 28,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,643. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Bank of America cut shares of The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

The AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

See Also: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK).

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.