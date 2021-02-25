The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust (LON:BGFD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,078.30

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (LON:BGFD) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,078.30 ($14.09) and traded as low as GBX 1,061.89 ($13.87). The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,088 ($14.21), with a volume of 254,606 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 74.95, a current ratio of 74.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,078.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 978.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38.

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust Company Profile (LON:BGFD)

The Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

