The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniela Mielke Purchases 3,375 Shares

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 294,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,912. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,387,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,533,000 after purchasing an additional 200,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,440,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,615,000 after acquiring an additional 78,873 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in The Bancorp by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,340,000 after acquiring an additional 192,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,243,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

