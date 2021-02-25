The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$77.00 at Canaccord Genuity

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$71.70 price target (up from C$66.04) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price target (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.52.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) stock opened at C$76.32 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$76.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$69.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.40. The stock has a market cap of C$92.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.62 billion. Research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.0499996 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

