The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) to Issue GBX 9.13 Dividend

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.13 ($0.12) per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BKG traded down GBX 125 ($1.63) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,192 ($54.77). The company had a trading volume of 416,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,245. The stock has a market cap of £5.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,412.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,461.73. The Berkeley Group has a one year low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a one year high of GBX 5,595.40 ($73.10).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

In other news, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total transaction of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32). Also, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BKG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,957.80 ($64.77).

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.