The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Boosted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 317.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $4.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $224.90. 225,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,046,079. The stock has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.07, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $320.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.05.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

