The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Down 5.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s share price fell 5.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $214.71 and last traded at $216.45. 19,207,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 13,216,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.34.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.35. The company has a market capitalization of $126.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in The Boeing by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Boeing by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.