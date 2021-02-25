The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of The Boston Beer worth $13,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,015.42.

SAM opened at $1,081.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,236.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,019.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $948.30.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,649 shares of company stock worth $44,675,305. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

