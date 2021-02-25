The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $1,002.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $996.00 to $1,002.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,015.92.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM traded up $9.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,090.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,287. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $1,236.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,019.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $948.30.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total value of $2,250,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,649 shares of company stock valued at $44,675,305. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $1,556,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Boston Beer by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in The Boston Beer by 373.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.