The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $1,350.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,015.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,090.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,287. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $290.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,236.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.15 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,019.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $948.30.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Insiders sold a total of 47,649 shares of company stock valued at $44,675,305 over the last 90 days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

