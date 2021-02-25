The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $38.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.20. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.34 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at $157,406,681.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $521,037.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 79,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

