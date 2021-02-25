The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CG. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,528,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,158,085 shares of company stock worth $35,886,412.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 79,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

