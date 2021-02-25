The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,903 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $6,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,574.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,866,817 shares of company stock valued at $105,901,864. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $64.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.