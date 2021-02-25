The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,398 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAKE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.50. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

