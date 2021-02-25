The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $47.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $53.52. 32,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,224. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

