The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $42.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

