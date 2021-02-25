The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $36.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 33.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Gordon Haskett raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.94.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,224. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.50.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 540.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.