The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,082,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,053. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

