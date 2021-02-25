The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Trading Down 8.4%

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) shares traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.46 and last traded at $30.62. 678,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 502,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 2.46.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 416.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the third quarter worth $5,082,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

